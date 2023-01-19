Just last month, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all three counts in his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Lanez was being tried for felony assault as well as two gun-related charges. Overall, it was an emotional case as Meg took the stand and recounted her story. Additionally, there was a lot of public interest considering the parties involved.

Since that time, some have rushed to Tory Lanez’s defense claiming that he truly is innocent and that the jury got it wrong. However, Lanez is still facing over 20 years in prison and he could even face deportation to Canada. Ultimately, that’s why the artist plans to appeal the case with his new lawyer, David Kenner.

Tory Lanez Has Regrets

According to a new story from Rolling Stone, Lanez feels very regretful about how he went about his initial trial. Mostly, he just wishes he had actually testified in court. As many already know, Lanez was directed not to speak during the trial, and he ultimately took that advice.

Now, it seems as though Tory feels like his first lawyer George Mgdesyan gave him poor advice. Consequently, this led to the lawyer being taken off the case. Mgdesyan has since defended his departure from the case noting that he doesn’t do appeals.

Moving forward, Lanez is set to receive his sentencing on February 28th. From there, his legal team can start the appeals process, and go from there. However, there are no guarantees that he can get this conviction overturned.

