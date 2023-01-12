Despite his father calling his conviction “the worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen,” Tory Lanez appears to be in good spirits. At least, based on his latest alleged mugshot.

The Canadian rapper’s alleged booking photo hit the web last night and it certainly caught people’s attention. The rapper dons a pink shirt on top of a white turtleneck. Beyond his attire, it was his facial expression that caught people off-guard. Tory is smirking with his teeth showing for the camera. Given that he’s facing a maximum sentence of 22 years behind bars, some were surprised to see him grinning.

The battle doesn’t seem over for Tory, though. The rapper hired a new attorney, David Kenner, who famously defended Snoop Dogg during his 1993 trial. Kenner also represented Suge Knight in the 90s during a robbery trial in which the former Death Row CEO received probation.

This week, Kenner appeared in court where he successfully pushed back Tory Lanez’s sentencing by a month. Kenner told the judge that he was gathering the transcripts from last month’s trial in order to file a motion for a new trial.

Following a contentious trial, a jury found Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The rapper was convicted of three counts: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

DAVIE, FLORIDA – JUNE 04: Tory Lanez attends Celebrity Sports Entertainment Presents Tory Lanez & Jen Selter at DAER Nightclub on June 04, 2021 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Meg’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, commented after the jury read out the verdict in court. “The jury got it right,” Spiro said. “I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Tory Lanez’s case.