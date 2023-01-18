jose baez
- MusicTory Lanez's Mindset Revealed Amid 10-Year Prison SentenceTory Lanez is going through it.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTory Lanez's Lawyer Speaks Out Once AgainJose Baez took to Instagram to call out contradictory eyewitness accounts in the Canadian rapper's case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeTory Lanez's Lawyer Suggests There Were Mistakes Made During Megan Thee Stallion Shooting TrialTory Lanez's new defense attorney, Jose Baez, says the rapper is "trying his best to adjust to everything."By Aron A.