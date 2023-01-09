Soulja Boy has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion, while calling out the hip-hop community as a whole for not doing the same. Soulja made the comments during an Instagram Live post, in which he also labeled Tory Lanez a “bitch.”

“Yall n****s out here shooting bitches and aint nobody gone say nothing? I’m the only n***a in the whole rap game that’s gonna say something? Ok, cool,” Soulja said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Soulja Boy Visits Blue Midtown at Blue Midtown on November 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

From there, he went on to attack Tory Lanez specifically for the incident.

“Well, Tory Lanez you a bitch. You a bitch n***a on me,” he continued. “Yall watched this n***a shoot this bitch and everybody said, ‘He aint do it.’ Man, fuck yall lame ass n****s.”

In another video, Soulja further went at Lanez, threatening him physically.

“You want to shoot bitches in the feet n***a? Yous a pussy n***a,” Soulja Boy said in the clip. “And when you get from jail n***a you know where I’m at. You got a problem n***a I’ll beat your bitch ass n***a. Don’t never rap over none of my beats, don’t never freestyle over none of my beats. You trash n***a. Your music trash.”

A grand jury found Lanez to be guilty of all three charges leveled against him regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan. All-in-all, he was hit with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Lanez faces up to 22 years in prison as he awaits sentencing. Before then, he’s reportedly hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer, David Kenner.

Check out Soulja Boy’s defense of Megan Thee Stallion below.

Soulja Boy blasts rap community for not supporting Megan Thee Stallion 😮https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NNagJPQwue — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2023

[Via]