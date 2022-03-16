Appeals Court
- MusicVybz Kartel Loses Bid To Introduce New Evidence In Murder AppealThe UK's Privy Council denied Vybz Kartel's bid to introduce new evidence. By Aron A.
- GossipTory Lanez Ex-Lawyer Explains Exit: "I Don't Do Appeals"George Mgdesyan says if he can, he'll be in the courtroom for Tory's sentencing in a few weeks.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureYNW Melly Death Sentence Is A Possibility Once AgainJudge Andrew Siegel previously ruled that prosecutors wouldn't be able to seek the severe and fatal punishment in the rapper's case, but that could quickly change.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeJussie Smollett To Be Released From Jail, Says Appeals Court: ReportThe courts have detailed the condition of his release as he appeals his conviction.By Erika Marie