The case against Tory Lanez has come to a close, but that hasn’t stopped the world from speaking on the controversy. Lanez was enjoying the good life with several No. 1 albums under his belt, but an altercation with Megan Thee Stallion would spell disaster for both artists. Weeks ago, Lanez was convicted of three charges related to the 2020 shooting, and it was a verdict that divided Hip Hop.

From the onset, the singer’s supporters believed Megan lied about who pulled the trigger and shot her that fateful day. She pointed the finger at Lanez; however, during the trial, he claimed it was Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris.

In a new conversation with VladTV, Tony Yayo adds his voice to the chit-chat and discusses men who may have a “little man complex.”

Yayo and Vlad spoke about the trial and the evidence presented against Lanez. The audio of the gunshots was brought up before Vlad said, “Tory’s not a street guy. He’s an artist, he’s a singer. No one looked at Tory as a tough guy.”

Yayo replied, “But when you have money and power, I mean, it could turn you semi-tough.” He made it clear he doesn’t know Lanez at all, so he couldn’t necessarily speak on his demeanor. Vlad chimed in to say Tory is 5 foot 2 inches tall.

“I know n*ggas that’s 5 foot 2 that got the little man complex and will cut your face,” said Yayo.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 15: Tory Lanez performs onstage during 2018 V-103 Winterfest at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Vlad contested that men like that usually have a reputation for violent behavior. According to the interviewer, he’s never heard of Tory being a violent person outside of the run-in with August Alsina.

However, Lanez was sued by Love & Hip Hop Miami star Prince for allegedly attacking him at a club. Additionally, a woman who claimed to be Lanez’s ex came forward with allegations of domestic violence. He later denied knowing the woman. Celina Powell also accused Lanez of attacking her, but she later stood up for him against Megan’s allegations.

Lanez will face sentencing later this month.