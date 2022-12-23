With testimonies and closing statements bringing Tory Lanez’s trial to a close, many have been awaiting the jury’s verdict. On Thursday afternoon, word began circulating that the Toronto rapper was found not guilty with several outlets reporting it, though it has been found to be untrue.

According to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff, confusion likely stemmed from reporters handing out a verdict form, though the jury had two separate pages that read both guilty and not guilty.

Reporters are passing around the verdict form in the hallway. I think there’s confusion online because people see the top of one page and think that’s it, but jury has two pages for each charge: One for not guilty and one for guilty. This is the assault charge. No verdict yet. pic.twitter.com/RBLSGhs8eN — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 22, 2022

“Reporters are passing around the verdict form in the hallway,” she said on Twitter. “I think there’s confusion online because people see the top of one page and think that’s it, but jury has two pages for each charge: One for not guilty and one for guilty. This is the assault charge. No verdict yet.”

Cuniff also revealed that the jury will continue their deliberations on Friday morning, making it likely that an actual verdict will be announced shortly after.

“The jury in Tory Lanez’s trial is coming back tomorrow at 9 a.m. for continued deliberations,” she also shared on Twitter, giving the public an update on the high-profile case.

The jury in Tory Lanez’s trial is coming back tomorrow at 9 a.m. for continued deliberations. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 22, 2022

Believing that the “Say It” rapper was found not guilty, many took to Twitter to share their thoughts following the rumor taking off.

“Tory Lanez found not guilty. People are about to have a conniption,” one user wrote.

Tory Lanez found not guilty. People are about to have a conniption. — . (@RubiCGM) December 22, 2022

Tory lanez found not guilty, yeah let me go ahead and mute some words folks about to go nuts — KB (@Average__e) December 22, 2022

Another shared, “Tory lanez not guilty. Is the black man hate train up & running yet?”

Tory lanez not guilty. Is the black man hate train up & running yet? — Ucey (@kingjerrry_) December 22, 2022

Tory lanez not guilty ????! Lol mfs bout to have a field day w Meg she might as well delete all her socials now — dino (@brazyb_) December 22, 2022

“Tory Lanez found Not guilty,” someone else tweeted, adding “Let WW3 begin.”

Tory Lanez found Not guilty….. let WW3 begin — 🐅 I Aint Got It (@JCNL3) December 22, 2022

Oh god Tory Lanez was found not guilty so now everyone who doesn’t know how to interpret a court case thinks Meg the Stallion lied about being shot even though that was not what the trial was 😂 — n (@NVTVL) December 22, 2022

Check back in with HotNewHipHop for updates on the upcoming verdict.

[Via]