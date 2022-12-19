Amber Heard has announced that she will be settling her defamation case against Johnny Depp. The actress explained the “very difficult decision” in a statement posted on Instagram, Monday morning.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” Heard chiefly wrote in her statement. “I defended my truth in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward.”

FAIRFAX, VA – MAY 27: Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, concluded today and jury deliberations begin. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to,” she continued. “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

It’s unclear how big the settlement is; however, a source close to Depp tells PEOPLE it’s “a seven-figure settlement.”

They added: “The judgment is in place. But part of the point of appealing it for her was both the financial reasons but also to ensure there wasn’t a judgment in place against her — that has significant ramifications. This judgment is never going away. Depp has said it wasn’t about money. He just wanted the truth.”

A jury had previously found that Heard defamed Depp in her op-ed about domestic violence. The court awarded him more than $10 million in damages. Heard later decided to appeal the defamation verdict back in November.

Check out Amber Heard’s statement on Instagram below.

