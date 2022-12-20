chika
- SongsCHIKA Lets Her Feelings Fly On "MAD" SingleCHIKA's latest will appear on her upcoming "SAMSON: The Album" project.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsCHIKA & Freddie Gibbs Play "TRUTH OR DARE" On Hot New SingleThis is CHIKA's first single since last months plane debacle with the Harris family.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee StallionThe "BALENCIES" artist is making it known whose side she's on as Thee Stallion's trial with Tory Lanez wages on.By Hayley Hynes