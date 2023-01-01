CHIKA Lets Her Feelings Fly On “MAD” Single

It’s been a tough few months for CHIKA, both mentally and physically. Rather than letting that hold back her career, the lyricist is channelling her emotions into new music. She’s been working hard on her next LP, SAMSON: The Album, having already given us singles like “REQUIEM FOR A DREAM,” “DEMIGOD,” and “TRUTH OR DARE” featuring Freddie Gibbs. Today (July 21), CHIKA returns with “MAD,” which she produced alongside Bizness Boi, Derelle Rideout, Ekzakt, Jupiter, BigWhiteBeatz, and Derek Dixie.

“Perpetual chip on my shoulder, I’m tired of fakin’ this s**t like a poser / Attention is lost in a second, these battles are endless, I’m built like a soldier,” the Alabama native begins on her chorus. She certainly doesn’t waste any time laying all her feelings on the table. Later, in the second verse, CHIKA makes it clear that she didn’t feel the same deep-rooted passion that she carries now in the earlier days of her career. Now, however, it’s bubbling over with intensity.

Read More: Chika Says She’s “Feeling Loved And Understood” In Latest Health Update

CHIKA is About to Get “MAD”

“I ask what the price of my peace is if I can exploit it to cop a new bag / Y’all met me before I was angry, but excuse me, I’m ’bout to get mad,” she declares on her latest single. No matter how listeners react to “MAD,” this one marks a huge personal victory for CHIKA. It’s the first thing we’ve heard from her since she returned him from her latest trip to the ICU.

Keep up with CHIKA’s “MAD” lyrics with the video above, or add the song to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you looking forward to the 26-year-old’s SAMSON: The Album project? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: CHIKA & Freddie Gibbs Play “TRUTH OR DARE” On Hot New Single

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ve written about all the good times, I’ve sung a few songs of the bad

I lie to myself that I’m happy, then after, I feel I’ve been had

I ask what the price of my peace is if I can exploit it to cop a new bag

Y’all met me before I was angry, but excuse me, I’m ’bout to get mad