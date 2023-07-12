Chika was recently hospitalized due to kidney failure. Now, the rapper is back home and appears to be doing better than ever. She recently gave a health update to fans, in which she also took the opportunity to clap back at haters. “N***as on instagram laughing that i *had* kidney failure like my sh*t ain’t back to normal function & wasn’t in my last post clearly doing fine,” she wrote on Twitter yesterday (July 11). She continued, “How you rejoicing at past trauma? it’s actually comical, lol.” “Anyway, i’m feeling great,” she added, “adjusting well. feeling loved and understood by the people who matter to me. and that’s all that matters. a girl is content & honestly at peace.”

Over the weekend, Chika posted some photos of her at the hospital on Instagram. She revealed that she had been in the ICU twice amid health struggles. The artist called her stay “So friggin boring,” taking a lighthearted approach to sharing the concerning news. Though countless fans rushed to her comments sections to show her support, there were several others who questioned the reasoning behind and seriousness of her hospitalization.

Chika Claps Back At Haters

anyway, i’m feeling great. adjusting well. feeling loved and understood by the people who matter to me. and that’s all that matters.



a girl is content & honestly at peace. — CHIKA 🍀 (@oranicuhh) July 12, 2023

Read More: Chika Divulges On Kidney Failure Hospitalization

She later cleared things up, writing “You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right.” “Please shut the f*ck up,” she added, “i had kidney failure.” Today Chika took to Twitter again to respond to a user calling her “sick” and suggesting that she “rest.” “I’m not battling kidney failure. i’m not sick. i’m at home. rested. and you’re pissed,” she wrote.

Last month, Chika received some backlash after she went on a Twitter rant about children she was seated next to during a flight. She took aim at the children’s mother, calling her a “st*pid b*tch.” Eventually, Zonnique Pullins revealed that the children in question were hers, meaning that they’re also T.I. and Tiny’s grandchildren. This only ignited the drama further, as social media users rushed to defend the mother and children.

Read More: Chika Continues To Berate T.I. & Tiny’s Grandchild Following Airplane Tirade

[Via]