Chika has been going through a hard time as of late as it pertains to her health. While taking to Instagram recently, the artist said “been in the ICU twice in the past month and it’s so friggin boring that i have resorted to taking prison photos. enjoy. album in a couple- a weekz.” Overall, this is incredibly scary to here, as the ICU is always meant for those who need urgent care. Unfortunately, fans decided to hit the artist with some disrespectful speculation. This subsequently led to a response in which she said, “You know you can spend 3 days in ICU and then get moved to the regular floor right, Please shut the f*ck up, i had kidney failure.”

The confirmation of kidney failure had many fans asking for prayers. Others were quick to ask Chika if she was doing alright. As it stands, the artist is currently back at home, and based on her social media activity, she seems to be doing a lot better. Hopefully, that continues to be true. Unfortunately, however, some people are taking this as an opportunity to call out the artist. Recently, she was on a plane with some kids who were being a bit too annoying for her liking. After posting about it on social media, there was a whole firestorm that led to Chika making her Twitter account private for a little while.

Chika Tells All

The kids actually belonged to Zonnique Pullins. Moreover, the kids are the grandchildren of T.I. and Tiny. Overall, this added a whole new layer to the drama. For the most part, people took the side of the kids. That said, some have taken this way too far, and have wished ill upon Chika, which is entirely unacceptable. Luckily, the artist has pushed through the hate and is planning on dropping a brand-new album on July 28th. This project is called SAMSON, and features a song called “Truth Or Dare” with Freddie Gibbs.

This project is going to be 20 songs and promises to be filled with great tracks and content. Let us know your expectations for the project, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

