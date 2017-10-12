kidney failure
- MusicChika Divulges On Kidney Failure HospitalizationChika is back home and seems to be doing better.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNate Robinson Reveals He Is Battling Kidney FailureNate Robinson has been battling the disease for four years. By Alexander Cole
- MusicAR-Ab Denied Medical Attention For Kidney Failure, Infection In Prison: ReportAR-Ab's manager puts Meek Mill on blast after revealing the incarcerated rapper is suffering from kidney failure and other health issues without proper treatment in prison. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Thug Reveals That He Was Close To Dying From Liver & Kidney FailureYoung Thug shared the story while live-streaming, revealing that he was in the hospital for 17 days.By Erika Marie
- MusicScarface On Dialysis After Coronavirus Causes Kidney FailureScarface updated fellow Geto Boy, Willie D, about his condition after being diagnosed with coronavirus, revealing that he is on dialysis after suffering kidney failure.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Karate Kid" Actor Robert Garrison Dead At 59Rest In Peace, Rob Garrison. By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Talks "PTSD Awareness" In Tribute To Fredo SantanaG Herbo paid tribute to Fredo Santana on July 4th, with a didactic post commemorating his life.By Devin Ch
- MusicFreeway Undergoes Kidney Transplant SurgeryFreeway has officially begun his kidney transplant surgery. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"America's Got Talent" Winner Neal Boyd Dies At 42Neal Boyd found success after winning "America's Got Talent."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicYung Lean "Blessed To Have Met Fredo Santana" 3 Days Before DeathYung Lean touched by grief yet again, in chance encounter with Fredo Santana days before his passing.By Devin Ch
- MusicFredo Santana Admits That His Drug Use Led To HospitalizationFredo Santana is looking to change his ways.By Matt F
- MusicFredo Santana Recovering In Hospital After Kidney & Liver FailureFredo Santana says he was initially hospitalized last Friday.By Matt F