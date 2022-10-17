Nate Robinson was a beloved player in the NBA once upon a time, and these days, he can be found playing in Ice Cube’s Big 3, while also trying his hand at boxing. Unfortunately, Robinson has been battling an illness for four years, and no one really knew about it.

In a report from Shams Charania over the weekend, it was revealed that Robinson is currently battling Renal Kidney Failure. Robinson is in the process of getting treatment for the disease, and he is hoping to inspire others who might be going through the same thing.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years,” Robinson said. “I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness and come together for a greater cause — our health. […] I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

Playing basketball and entering the boxing ring while dealing with such an illness is an exceptionally brave task. It just goes to show that Robinson is a resilient person who deserves all the best.

We are wishing him a speedy recovery.