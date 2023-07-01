While CHIKA is an undeniably impressive lyricist and storyteller, her talents have been previously overshadowed due to drama with other celebrities. Just last month, she sparked a viral debate online after lashing out at crying infants on the same flight as her during a Twitter rant. As fate would have it, the little ones are the grandchildren of T.I. and Tiny Harris, and anyone familiar with that family knows that they don’t tolerate disrespect.

In the weeks since then, CHIKA seems to have put the beef behind her and focused on her mental health, which she blamed for her outburst. As many creatives do, the 26-year-old has been channelling her feelings into art. On her second single of 2023, the quick-witted star connected with Freddie Gibbs to play a game of “TRUTH OR DARE.”

Learn the Lyrics to CHIKA and Freddie Gibbs’ “TRUTH OR DARE”

Prior to the infectious song, we heard CHIKA on “REQUIEM FOR A DREAM.” As for Gibbs, he’s faced his share of media controversy recently as well, markedly from his ex-girlfriend who claims that he got her pregnant and went ghost. His only other release so far in 2023 is a feature on BJ The Chicago Kid’s “Liquor Store In The Sky,” which has nearly 550K streams on Spotify.

If you haven’t already, check out CHIKA’s new “TRUTH OR DARE” single with Freddie Gibbs on YouTube above. Additionally, you can add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you a fan of the collaborative effort? Let us know in the comments, and check back later this weekend for more HNHH release recommendations.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’ll dare myself to be real without fear that I’ll say too much

F**k it, I’m sensitive

Then I get mad, I get passive, sarcastic

I know that I play too much, might hit the J too much

Sue me, I’m human, in flawed, I am fluent

A hot-headed b**ch tearful b**ch, d**n it, I’m humid

