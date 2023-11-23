Joe Budden Explains Why Diddy Segment Of His Podcast Was Deleted: Watch

Joe Budden and company recently addressed the Diddy situation on their podcast, and they had a pretty controversial take on it. They didn't think they needed to validate people's disapproval with their own criticisms, which ruffled some feathers online. In fact, it prompted the team to take that segment of their discussion down from social media and other platforms on which they shared it. Now, during the most recent episode of the rapper and media personality's show, he explained why he felt it necessary to delete their thoughts on it. Overall, it seems like he doesn't want any legal trouble with Sean Combs, whom he claimed is a fan of their program.

"Oh, man. Well, I did it for legal reasons," Joe Budden began his breakdown of why he deleted the Diddy segment. "I did it for a myriad of reasons. But, first and foremost, the legal portion. Y'all ain't about to clip this set up and just attach it to whatever story and narrative you want to attach it to. I been on this here Internet a long time. Before some of y'all was born out there. I know how it goes, and I know how the blog sites work on a slow weekend. And I know what they do from experience because they mostly use me to do it. I don't be trying to give them nothing, I be in my little hut somewhere, and they go dig something up.

Read More: Joe Budden On Drake's "Scary Hours 3": "I Have Absolutely Nothing To Say"

Joe Budden's Deletion Of Diddy Segment From Podcast Explained: Watch

"They say that you responding to something you not responding to, they take one piece and if they think you talking about it, they put some text," Joe Budden continued. "Two, what if that n***a did all that s**t he's accused of? Like, in the rumors. Why would I want to inherit that? What if he did some of that s**t? Like, the violent stuff. You saying that. Stop, this ain't time for your Internet s**t that you do, this is real s**t going on. If some of that is true, then why would you want to inherit that? Sounds like a headache, don't sound like the risk is worth the reward to me. And three, in the event that some people did not believe all the things that Cassie had to say in that civil suit, I don't think that last week was a good time.

"[Doesn't] seem like something a responsible podcast could do," he concluded. "Fourth.... there's a bunch, I could do this all day long! That n***a listens to this podcast! It means that if you have never been on the other side of accusations and stories being put out about you, and now having to hear the news cycle of people that you know and how they report on it, there's a responsibility that comes with that. Regardless, the Internet- like I said- has the luxury of forming an opinion. I think that n***a did it, I think he didn't do it. Whatever you think. But right this second, I'll speak for me, I don't have proof." For more news and the latest updates on Joe Budden and Diddy, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Cassie Appears Carefee In 1st Public Sighting Since Diddy Settlement