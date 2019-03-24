deleted
- MusicJoe Budden Explains Why Diddy Segment Of His Podcast Was Deleted: WatchThe Slaughterhouse rapper and media personality doesn't want any legal smoke with Sean Combs, who he claims is a listener of the show.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJaidyn Alexis Tweets & Deletes Message Defending Blueface"I have been through anything and everything anyone can imagine through a relationship," she expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKylie Jenner Posts & Removes TikTok Listening To Travis Scott & SZA's "Love Galore"Considering that the collaborators were the subject of dating rumors recently, it was a pretty juicy but also probably meaningless move from Jenner.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePornhub's Instagram Account Has Been Officially RemovedSeveral organizations have praised IG for cutting ties with the free adult entertainment website.By Hayley Hynes
- GramWiz Khalifa Fires Back At Gillie Da Kid: "I Didn’t Get That Child’s Instagram Deleted"Wiz Khalifa says he didn't have Gillie Da Kid's Instagram deleted.By Cole Blake
- MusicDJ Akademiks Defends Roddy Ricch Amidst Slander: "Y'all Know He Ain't Mid"Akademiks and fans of Roddy Ricch acknowledge that people are blowing things out of proportion.By Taiyo Coates
- GramDaBaby Deletes IG Post Apologizing For Homophobic RantDaBaby appears to have deleted his Instagram apology, in which he addressed his recent homophobic comments.By Cole Blake
- GramBlueface's Instagram Gets Deleted, 6ix9ine Reacts6ix9ine is taking solace in the fact that Blueface is off of Instagram.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTwitter Says National Archives Cannot Preserve Trump's Tweets On The PlatformTwitter says the National Archives and Records Administration is not allowed to preserve Donald Trump's tweets on the platform.By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Deletes His InstagramKodak Black has officially deleted his Instagram page, sparking speculation around his possible motivation. By Mitch Findlay
- GramTravis Scott Deletes InstagramFans suspect either "Utopia" is on the way or the mean comments about his Batman costume got to him. By Aron A.
- RandomPorn Company BangBros Purchases PornWikiLeaks & Wipes Site CleanBangBros for the win.By Chantilly Post
- SportsKawhi Leonard's Sister Unwittingly Taunts Raptors: "He Ain’t Gonna Be There Next Year”Kawhi Leonard sister tarnishes the defining moment in Raptors' history with an accidental discharge on Instagram.By Devin Ch
- MusicKevin Abstract Compares His Label Situation To Hell: "I'm Living My Lauryn Hill Moment"Kevin Abstract doesn't want to go down the same rabbit hole as idols Michael Jackson and Lauryn Hill.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Deactivates His Instagram AccountSometimes we all need a break from social media. By Karlton Jahmal