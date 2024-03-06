Joe Budden Defends Russell Simmons As "Kind, Gentle, & Sweet" Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Joe Budden has come to the defense of Russell Simmons after over a dozen women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The conversation arose while Budden was discussing Def Jam co-founder linking up with Usher in Bali. After Simmons shared the picture of himself with Usher, fans on social media condemned the iconic singer for being affiliated with him.

“They love Russell Simmons,” Joe Budden said on his podcast. “I know y’all don’t want to say it, y’all don’t want to admit to it. I know people seen whatever doc they seen, people believe what they believe. There’s nothing y’all can do to make people stop loving Russell Simmons. Not a thing in the world. Not a thing in the universe is going to make people stop loving Russell Simmons for as many lives as he impacted.”

Russell Simmons Attends City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Russell Simmons attends the 2023 City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala at Pacific Design Center on October 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He continued to say that Simmons "has been nothing but kind, gentle, sweet, generous and amazing if you don’t have that horror story.” He added: "As somebody that has spent a lot of time in the music business, nobody speaks to the side where the women were auctioning their p*ssy to move up in the ranks of the system. This existed way before I got to town. But that was happening too. But nobody says that part. Again, I’m not speaking about Russell Simmons, I’m just talking blanket, broad." Check out the full podcast episode below.

Joe Budden Speaks On Russell Simmons

Simmons stepped down from his role at Def Jam back in 2017 amid the early allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

