Russell Simmons Discusses Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims He's Taken 9 Lie Detector Tests

During his recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Simmons opened up about the impact his sexual assault allegations have had on his life. According to the Def Jam co-founder, he's taken various lie detector tests in attempts to clear his name. Simmons admits that he's engaged in some questionable activity in the past. He insists, however, that he's never been violent or forceful with anyone.

“When someone said, for instance, ‘I was violent’ — one person said that — and I've never been violent. Took that. And one said I apologized. I never apologized about assaulting anyone. But if two people say it, because one said it, and #metoo, and the second person said it, then I took a test for it," he explained.

Russell Simmons Speaks On His Sexual Assault Allegations

“Some people say that they're not accurate, but it's 94% accurate,” Simmons says of the lie detector tests. “I did nine of them, it's pretty clear that I don't believe it. I even asked if, ‘Well, what if I believe it, but it's not true?’ He said, ‘Your subconscious will get you,'" he continued, "I don't know how true that is, but that's what was told to me by the Chairman of the Polygraph Association.” He went on to suggest that there could be multiple explanations for why various women came forward with allegations.

“If you had more foursomes than most guys at once, could someone leave and feel hurt? Could someone leave and feel they wished they hadn't? Could some reimagine a story out of thousands of people" he asked, "Could someone want notoriety in the market where people thirst for fame, even infamous." Simmons continued, "Could someone who just came out of jail, and want to sue you because they had an experience and they can reimagine it just a little bit different? And could you be vulnerable enough to accept it?” According to Simmons, the allegations have "ruined [his] life." What do you think of Russell Simmons' claims about his sexual assault allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

