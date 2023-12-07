Russell Simmons Accuses Kimora Lee Of Stealing From Him To Bail Out New Husband

During a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Simmons spoke on his lawsuit against his ex, Kimora Lee. According to him, the Baby Phat founder allegedly transferred his Celsius energy drink stock to herself to pay her current husband's bail. Her husband, Tim Leissner, was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in 2018.

“I must’ve been a sh*t partner, from what I hear,” Simmons began. “No. I was very generous and tried to be supportive. We were together 15 years, Kimora and I. And for eight years, we were married. And together for seven, before that," he continued, "And then, I was best friends with Kimora throughout the entire raising of my children.” Things were great between them for a while, however, the situation eventually took a turn for the worse. According to Simmons, anybody else would have also sued had they experienced what he allegedly did.

Russell Simmons Speaks On Lawsuit Against Kimora Lee

"So, I tried to be flexible, and accommodating, and supportive,” Simmons then described. “And sometimes, things don’t work out. You’ve seen the lawsuit. I had no choice. I think Jesus Christ, Lord Buddha, anybody would have sued. […] She gave what is now, today, based on the value of the stock, $800 million to the government illegally, and now I’m fighting to get my half of it back.” Kimora's legal team previously denied his allegations, clapping back with accusations of "harassment."

"Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars," their 2021 statement read. "This is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for." What do you think of Russell Simmons' recent comments about his lawsuit against his ex, Kimora Lee? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

