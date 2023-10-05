Russell Simmons Shares News Of Rap Pioneer Eddie Cheeba’s Hospitalization

Def Jam co-founder and controversial rap legend Russell Simmons celebrated his 66th birthday on Wednesday (October 4). Unfortunately, the occasion came paired with some worrisome news from him concerning one of hip-hop's first influential figures and DJs, Eddie Cheeba. For those unaware, Rush was inspired to carve out his lane in the genre after he heard Cheeba perform in Harlem in 1977. Via Instagram, he shared that the New York pioneer is currently hospitalized, and urged fans to send their best wishes forward. Throughout the now-66-year-old's lengthy statement, he detailed Eddie's indelible impact.

"PRAYERS UP The great eddie cheba is in the hospital," Russell Simmons wrote. "For all of you reporters YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS. The absolute facts are as follows. If u couldn't get hollywood you got cheba if u couldnt get cheba u got love bug starski rip again. This is actual facts. If u got all 3 the number of tickets would skyrocket and u could also pay the bar guarantee. They were the rap STARS and the biggest money makers and draws as a promoter who worked all the boroughs except staten island.

Russell Simmons Sends Love To Eddie Cheeba

"THIS IS THE FACT," Russell Simmons continued. "THE ONLY OTHER DRAW OF THIS MAGNITUDE WAS GRANDMASTER FLASH AND He had a younger crowd ALMOST EVER-TIME I BOOKED HIM... IT WAS SHOOT OUT. But he was in their league in terms of tickets sales and celebrity status. If u are writing something else go to the bronx or harlem and ask any 65-70 year old. The history is the history misrepresentation of it is criminal. Dese n***as ain't even dead and f***ing up the history rip love big starsky."

Meanwhile, the trailblazing executive dealt with a lot of family drama as of late. It mostly relates to his public outbursts and falling-outs with his daughters, which seemingly quieted down. Whether it's that situation or this recent revelation, we can't imagine it's an easy birthday for him. Still, we hope the DJ undergoes a speedy recovery soon. For more news and the latest updates on Russell Simmons and Eddie Cheeba, log back into HNHH.

