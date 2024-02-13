Eddie Cheba, Pioneering Hip-Hop Legend, Passes Away

Eddie Cheba, the trailblazing DJ who inspired Russell Simmons to pursue a career in hip-hop in the 1970s, has passed away. His close friend, Van Silk, confirmed the news in a statement provided to AllHipHop. Cheba went into cardiac arrest at 7:16 AM, ET on Tuesday after being sick for a number of months and suffering several strokes.

“I met Eddie beck in 1975 the same time I met Dj Hollywood and Reggie Wells. Reggie Well and Eddie CHEBA grew up in Douglas Houses in Manhattan,” Van Silk told the outlet. “My experience with Eddie Cheeba is very sentimental. He play for many of my parties and we did Broadway InternInternational together. Eddie definitely cannot be left out of the culture of Hip-Hop. Trust me. Even the great article written by Roosevelt Dynamite Simmons is fantastic. Sad to say Eddie Cheba last performance and interview was last August 11 at the Rapamania 50 event. Eddie was booked to perform, but I told him to get on the mic. We have along personal history and been in touch with him over the last six years. He will definitely be missed.”

Read More: Russell Simmons Shares News Of Rap Pioneer Eddie Cheeba's Hospitalization

Russell Simmons Mourns Eddie Cheba

Simmons was one of the first to confirm Cheba was previously hospitalized back in 2023. He also reflected on the news of Cheba’s passing on Tuesday. “One more legendary ground breaking rapper has passed and the Hip-Hop community was too un educated to give him the proper flowers he deserved it was cheba or hollywood and if u couldn’t get one of those definitely go get a smaller venue make sure u reach out and get love bug starsky (rip) and charge less but thats the fact,” he wrote on Instagram

He added: “Is it was in that order they were the 3 biggest stars and they were the reason we got to make rap records as a promoter of hip hop promoting all 5 boroughs im 100000% sure that before there was a recording art when there was only performance artists eddie cheba was a major mastermind of hip hop all these rich rappers and 'moguls' you are standing on his shoulders!!!!! GIVE THE MAN HIS FLOWERS RIP THE GREAT LEGENDARY EDDIE CHEBA.” Check out Simmons’ tribute to Cheba above. Be on the lookout for further updates on the DJ’s passing on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: The History Of Russell Simmons & Def Jam: How He & Rick Rubin Established Hip-Hop’s First Powerhouse Label

[Via]