Russell Simmons Says He Can’t “Unlove” His Daughters Or Kimora Lee Simmons

Earlier this year, Kimora Lee Simmons took to social media, accusing her ex-husband Russell Simmons of abusing her and their daughters. "This man has been threatening my kids' lives," she explained, "We won't be bullied, threatened, or afraid." She went on to share a screen recording of him shouting at their daughter, Aoki, during a FaceTime call. They further accused him of being emotionally abusive and full of "rage."

He later apologized for his actions on social media. “DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling," he wrote. "But know this… there are no conditions… for sure I love you guys more than I love myself." The music executive added, "God is testing you a little bit, it’s ok, be strong.” Now, he's taken to the internet again to share another statement about his family. He made it clear that despite the accusations, he continues to love his daughters and his ex-wife, claiming that there's no way for that to change.

Russell Simmons Tweets About His Family

"There is absolutely no way for me to unlove my daughters or their mother for that matter," he wrote. "I love my daughters unconditionally and that will never change." Clearly, Russell Simmons hasn't let the accusations impact his feelings towards his family. With that being said, social media users are now calling him out. Many point out that his words don't appear to align with his actions.

Simmons' Tweet follows his daughter Aoki's recent Teen Vogue cover story, in which she says that she doesn't regret exposing her father. “Part of it was already out there," the 21-year-old explained. "There were reasons I thought it was reasonable to publish because it was playing out in, like, a silent bubble.” What do you think of Russell Simmons' recent Tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Russell Simmons.

