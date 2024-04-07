Kimora Lee Simmons Seems Fed Up With Daughter Aoki & Her 65-Year-Old Boyfriend

This weekend, 21-year-old Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted alongside 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, enjoying a romantic getaway to St. Barts. The duo was photographed kissing on the beach, and the shots have since gone viral. Many commenters are expressing outrage about their over-40-year age gap. Others are defending the model, however, noting that she's free to date whoever she chooses.

Amid the controversy, social media users have been curious about how Aoki's parents, Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons, feel about the rumored relationship. As photos of her daughter's PDA remain plasters across the internet, Kimora hopped online to share what fans think is a response. She appears to be fed up, sharing a lighthearted animal clip that showcases the struggle of raising kids.

Kimora Lee Suggests Aoki Is "On [Her] Last Nerve"

"On my last nerve right now," she captioned her Instagram Story, which appears to show a panda mother growing frustrated with her child, who keeps mischievously running away. While almost everyone airs their opinions about the Harvard graduate's new fling, she's kept mostly silent. She did share a few "anonymous" social media posts featuring Assaf's voice, however. Kimora Lee isn't the only one of Aoki's parents who appears to have addressed the headlines either. Yesterday, Russell took to Instagram to share a throwback of him and his daughter. In his caption, he urged her to give him a call.

"Love you always im always waiting for any call any time," he wrote alongside the photo, which boasts the term "unconditional love." What do you think of Aoki Lee Simmons' rumored new man, Vittorio Assaf? Do you think they deserve the backlash they're receiving for their age gap or are social media users overreacting? What about Kimora Lee Simmons's apparent reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

