Aoki Lee Simmons Drops Her Partner After Scrutiny Of Their 44-Year Age Gap: Report

Aoki Lee Simmons recently made the Internet do a double take when a picture of her kissing 65-year-old businessman Vittorio Assaf during a St. Barts baecation went viral online. Moreover, a lot of folks had something to say about their 44-year age gap, and the 21-year-old (or Assaf) has reportedly taken note of the backlash. Furthermore, according to an alleged source reportedly close to Lee who supposedly spoke with Page Six, "it’s one hundred percent done. They’re absolutely not dating." This follows a lot of public reactions and rampant social media discussion concerning all this, plus Aoki's unbothered comments on the matter. Regardless, it's unclear who took the final decision to pull the plug, if this report is even true in the first place.

Whether it's accurate or not, we know that Russell Simmons, Aoki Lee's father, didn't stress out about this development too much. "I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices," he told TMZ recently concerning this age gap. "All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love." However, this was not the most popular sentiment in many headlines about this, whether about fan reactions or other second-hand sources.

Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, And Vittorio Assaf, 65, Reportedly Call It Quits Amid Backlash

For example, Kimora (Aoki Lee Simmons' mother) seemingly responded to this matter via her Instagram Story with a clip of a panda mother trying to get her child to stop running away. "On my last nerve right now!" she captioned the video, and while it's just a harmless cute animal vid, the context behind it only resulted in one valid interpretation in many fans' eyes. This throws yet another wrench into the complicated relationship dynamic between Russell, Kimora, Aoki, and the rest of the family. It's been disheartening to see this division, but that space may yield better results in the long run.

Meanwhile, this follows some more legal trouble for the former Def Jam executive, which strained a lot of these bonds and relationships. Hopefully accountability and enough time of reflection and cooperation can heal everything back up in the long run. At the very least, instances of scandalous revelations like these can bring another opportunity to make things right... although it seems like it'll be more about consoling the break-up rather than supporting the fling. For more news and the latest updates on Aoki Lee and the Simmons family, stick around on HNHH.

