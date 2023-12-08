Russell Simmons "Can't Unlove" Daughters Despite "Deadbeat" Allegations

In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Russell Simmons opened up about his relationship with his family. The 66-year-old has been making headlines in recent months for accusations of abusive behavior coming from his ex-wife Kimora Lee and their daughters. He revealed how the debacle has impacted his life, denying any allegations that he's been a "deadbeat" dad.

“The only thing that affects me about this is my children being upset with me,” he explained. “I love them more than I love everything. And when my children have a narrative about me that’s not accurate, and when my children publicly say that I haven’t acted well — I’ve always been the one to hold space for them. They know they can curse me out, yell at me — they know that I love them unconditionally. I cannot unlove them.”

Read More: Russell Simmons Discusses Sexual Assault Allegations, Claims He's Taken 9 Lie Detector Tests

Russell Simmons Denies Being A "Deadbeat" Dad

He continued, questioning his daughters' suggestion that he's mentally unwell. “Do I seem mentally ill to you?” he asked Bensinger. “Yesterday, you [Graham Bensinger] were with me when my daughter texted me. Tomorrow, I close on their new apartment — the 23-year-old, and the 21-year-old... To say that I’m a deadbeat when I paid $50,000 a month for 20 years — and I still pay. And I’m still signing a new lease for the two of them so they can live in Manhattan, so one can model and the other one can go back to school.”

He's stuck to this sentiment throughout the headlines, continuing to insist that he won't ever stop loving his daughters or their mother. "I love my daughters unconditionally and that will never change," he Tweeted back in September. "I love you guys more than I love myself." What do you think of Russell Simmons' response to his daughters accusing him of being a deadbeat dad? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Russell Simmons Accuses Kimora Lee Of Stealing From Him To Bail Out New Husband

[Via]