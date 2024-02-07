Suge Knight Accuses Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Of Having An Affair

It's no secret that Suge Knight has spilled plenty of shocking information with his new podcast, and it doesn't look like he'll be slowing down any time soon. During a recent episode of Collect Call With Suge Knight, he claimed to have the inside scoop on Russell Simmons and Andre Harrell, suggesting that the nature of their relationship was more than what people have been made to believe. According to Knight, the two of them were actually "lovers."

“Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons – everybody know,” Knight explained. “They might not wanna say it, [but] they know they was lovers. They participated in those types of things. Now, once again, a person has the right to be whatever they wanna be. But own it!"

Suge Knight Makes Shocking Claims About Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell

Knight went on to make some sweeping claims about people in the music industry. He says that those in it don't usually consider themselves gay, despite allegedly engaging in sexual relations with other men. “These men in the industry don’t consider theyself gay. They consider themselves messing with women, but they really don’t like the women because they beat the sh*t out of them," he described. “And they just believe that they’re having fun with each other. So when you take Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons, Uptown, Def Jam — freaky sh*t."

Knight didn't stop there, however. “Puffy get his intern stuff with Andre Harrell," he added. "You know the answer already. That started his journey. Puffy started some journeys. It’s not really good to name call, but it gotta stop. But so I don’t get sued, I gotta use the word ‘allegedly.'” For obvious reasons, the allegations have gotten fans talking, though they're unconfirmed at the time of writing. What do you think of Suge Knight accusing Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons of having an affair? Are you shocked? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

