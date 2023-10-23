collect calls with suge knight
- RelationshipsSuge Knight Accuses Left Eye Of Sleeping With Chilli's Baby Daddy, Claiming She Has HerpesDid Suge cross the line?By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Accuses Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Of Having An AffairAccording to Suge Knight, everyone in the industry is up to "freaky sh*t."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Blames Eminem For Underwhelming Sales Of One 2pac AlbumSuge passed off the blame for what he calls the one 2pac album that flopped.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTreach & Scarface's "Special Bond" With 2Pac Gets Big Love From Suge KnightSuge shouted out the rapper for their enduring loyalty.By Ben Mock
- CrimeSuge Knight Accuses Diddy Of Paying Cassie Off To Avoid Jail TimeSuge Knight says the allegations Cassie made against Diddy didn't come as a surprise to him.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Says Rappers Need To Unionize & Deserve PensionsSuge Knight wants better long-term benefits for rappers.By Cole Blake
- GossipSuge Knight's Son Weighs In On His Dad's Podcast: "He's Telling The Truth""What goes around comes around," Suge Jacob Knight says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Accuses Jewell Of MurderAccording to Suge Knight, he paid a hefty price to keep Jewell out of prison.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSuge Knight Claims He Took The Fall For Dr. Dre's Gun ChargeSuge claims his federal gun charge was actually him taking the fall for Dre.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSuge Knight Reveals The Woman Who Helped Him Get Tupac Out Of JailSuge Knight's podcast has already revealed a lot of information.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicSuge Knight Says The "Baddest B*tches" Are Dominating The Music IndustrySuge Knight says Cardi B, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Lizzo, and SZA are killing it right now.By Cole Blake
- MusicSuge Knight Denies Master P's Claim That He Took $2 Million For Snoop Dogg's Rights"I never would have took no sh*t like that for Snoop," Suge Knight claims.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureCollect Calls With Suge Knight: What We KnowSuge Knight plans to spill the tea on everything -- except Tupac's murder case -- in his upcoming podcast. By Aron A.