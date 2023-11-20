Suge Knight’s Son Weighs In On His Dad’s Podcast: “He’s Telling The Truth”

Last month, it was announced that Suge Knight would be starting a new podcast from prison, Collect Call With Suge Knight. The infamous music executive partnered with The Source co-founder and Breakbeat Media CEO Dave Mays to make the podcast come to life. While the podcast is only on its third episode, he's already made some wild revelations.

Recently, for example, he alleged that Jewell "killed a man" ahead of her 2022 passing. According to him, he had to pay big money to keep her out of prison. He also alleged that Akon raped a 13-year-old girl, prompting the Senegalese-American performer to threaten to take legal action. While clearly not everybody's glad that Knight now has a platform to get things off of his chest on, his son certainly is. Suge Jacob Knight recently chatted with The Sun about his dad's new podcast, claiming that his father is doing nothing but telling the truth.

Suge Jacob Knight Speaks On Collect Call With Suge Knight

Suge Knight during Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley - November 19, 2004 at CBS Television City in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

"I think he just finally is using his platform correctly the best of his advantage, because, you know he's still a CEO, still a boss, and you know the fans still want Suge," Suge J. explained. “A lot of people spoke about him when he didn't have a chance to platform. He created his own platform. He's the first to do it. And now people are hating he's telling the truth. It's the way.”

Suge J. went on to describe how countless others had the opportunity to speak on his father. "These people have like 10 years of talking, about 15 years talking about lies, that's what it is. So now it's what goes around comes around," he said. “He's a huge guy. Sometimes some of the people that are talking about him are not even on the same level, you know. That's why it is not even worth mentioning some of these guys because the way that they got into the door is talking about him." What do you think of Suge Jacob Knight's take on his dad's podcast? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

