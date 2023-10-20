Suge Knight Will Start Prison Podcast

Suge Knight's got a lot of history to unpack, both in relation to the music industry and in relation to his own life. Moreover, it seems like he'd be the perfect mix between engaging speaker and controversial figure to host a podcast of his own. Apparently, the Death Row mogul and The Source magazine co-founder and Breakbeat Media CEO Dave Mays are starting an audio conversation series from behind bars. The news comes from TMZ Hip Hop, who obtained the first intro to the new series, Collect Calls With Suge Knight. According to Mays, who spoke to the outlet, they already have five full half-an-hour sit-downs ready to go ahead of the Halloween premiere this year.

Furthermore, we can expect Collect Calls With Suge Knight to be available on most podcast platforms and to drop weekly episodes (audio on Thursday, video on Friday). If you're wondering what they will cover, he has a lot of beef and industry ties to address, as well as reflections on his time behind bars... but there's no official word on what they'll specifically talk about. Now the West Coast rap icon has a platform to respond to Snoop Dogg's Death Row ownership, for example, and his other genre beefs and associated stories. Dave remarked that the podcast will be about teaching generations about the good and bad in this story, linking them to other artists, and answering audience questions.

Suge Knight At His 2018 Sentencing

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 04: Marion "Suge" Knight (L) and his attorney Albert DeBlanc during sentencing at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on October 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Pool David McNew/Getty Images)

"As we celebrate hip-hop’s 50th year, more than ever the hip-hop community needs a media platform that they can trust to bring a truthful and authentic perspective on so many important things happening in our world," Dave Mays told TMZ Hip Hop. "I’m proud that Breakbeat provides this essential and valuable medium. And I'm so excited to be able to enlist the help of my longtime friend and one of hip-hop’s most formidable, pioneering, and fearless leaders to help Breakbeat continue to achieve this goal. Collect Call With Suge Knight will awaken hip-hop fans worldwide and build bridges across multiple generations."

Meanwhile, a big thing that Suge might or might not address is Keefe D's connection to Tupac's murder. That's been a huge story over the past few weeks, but one he said he won't speak on much. On that note, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for a sneak peek at the first episode coming next Tuesday (October 24). Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Suge Knight.

