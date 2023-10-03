Suge Knight Discusses Keefe D’s Arrest In 2Pac Killing, Says He Won’t Testify

Suge Knight discussed the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection to the killing of 2Pac during an interview with TMZ on Monday. The Death Row Records co-founder explained over the phone that he doesn't plan on testifying in the investigation. The arrest of Keefe D marks the first time charges have been made in the long-unsolved case.

“Well, surprise, number one,” Suge said of his reaction to the news. “Because I don’t think Keefe D would ever get arrested, nor do I want to see him get arrested. Let’s get one thing straight, first and foremost: me and Keefe D played on the same Pop Warner football team. And whatever circumstances — if he had an involvement with anything, if he didn’t have an involvement with anything, I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.”

From left, American record executive Suge Knight (born Marion Knight Jr), Rap musician Tupac Shakur (1971 - 1996), and rapper and producer Dr Dre (born Andre Young) on the set of Shakur's 'California Love' music video, El Mirage, California, October 13, 1995. (Photo by Nitro/Getty Images)

Knight went on to confirm that Orlando Anderson, the nephew of Keefe D, was not the shooter. The comments match up with another witness in the investigation who told a Las Vegas grand jury Deandre “Big Dre” Smith shot 2Pac. “There were only two people in the car; ‘Pac’s not gonna tell the story, I ain’t gonna tell the story,” Knight continued. “But I can tell you this: I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because […] he wasn’t the shooter [..] It wasn’t Anderson, so that’s all I got to say about that part.” From there, he confirmed he won't testify in the case. “I wouldn’t be. Well, number one, I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what? […] I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify. None of that shit.”

Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter. Keefe D will appear in court on Wednesday, October 4, for his arraignment. Be on the lookout for further updates on the investigation into 2Pac's murder on HotNewHipHop.

