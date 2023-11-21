Suge Knight Says Rappers Need To Unionize & Deserve Pensions

Suge Knight says rappers need to unionize and that they deserve life-long pensions. He discussed the idea during an episode of his Collect Call With Suge Knight podcast on Sunday. The Death Row Records founder has been hosting the show while behind bars for a 28-year sentence regarding a fatal hit-and-run in 2015.

“They got one [with] retirement and health care and dental for basketball players, football players, even truck drivers, police. Why Hip Hop don’t have one?” Knight said. From there, he referenced “all these billions and billions and billions of dollars that Hip Hop brings. Look at all the executives at these major companies that are billionaires because of Hip Hop — not because they put the time into it, not because they work harder than people like myself or Ruff Ryders or Bad Boy or any other label.”

Death Row Records co-founder, Marion "Suge" Knight, appears at a pretrial court hearing on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Knight is charged with several crimes, including attempted murder and hit-and-run for allegedly ramming his pickup truck into two men, killing one of them, after a dispute on the set of the movie "Straight Outta Compton." (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Suge also provided examples of artists who he believes deserve a pension, naming Ja Rule, Ashanti, and Salt-N-Pepa. He added: “Treach and Scarface, those two bad motherfuckas. What they contributed to Hip Hop, they should get checks every month, at least 20-30 grand a month.” Suge also discussed NFL football players having life-long protections after playing for five seasons. Check out the third episode of Collect Call With Suge Knight below.

Suge Knight On Rappers Unionizing

The Paid In Full Foundation recently acted on the idea of making payments to older rappers. During its Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards, the organization gave grants to Rakim and Scarface. Be on the lookout for further updates on Suge Knight on HotNewHipHop.

