Suge Knight's Attempt At Overturning 28-Year Prison Sentence Fails Miserably

BY Cole Blake 786 Views
The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show
Marion Suge Knight watches show. during The 7th Annual Soul Train Lady Of Soul Awards - Show at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Steve Grayson/WireImage)
Suge Knight has been behind bars since 2018 after taking a plea deal in a hit-and-run incident.

Suge Knight will be remaining behind bars after Los Angeles County Judge Laura F. Priver denied his appeal request. Priver argued that Knight waited too long to file and he came across as insincere. The Death Row Records co-founder had attempted to claim he received improper assistance from his previous lawyer and that caused the delay. Priver ruled: "It is clear that the petitioner was not as isolated or as helpless to act as he wishes this court to believe. He was able to file the writ in a timely manner had he chosen to do so." She also cited other motions Knight filed to show he was able to do so.

Suge Kight's new attorney, David Kenner, disagreed with the decision. "I find this decision to be shocking and unconscionable. I think the court has grossly erred in the decision it rendered, I think it is legally improper and the court did not follow the law," he told Rolling Stone. Knight originally filed his petition back in 2023, further arguing that his permanent prison housing, the Coronavirus pandemic, and losing sight in one eye, hindered his ability to file for appeal as well.

Why Is Suge Knight In Prison?
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-KNIGHT
Death Row Records co-founder, Marion "Suge" Knight, appears at a pretrial court hearing on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Knight is charged with several crimes, including attempted murder and hit-and-run for allegedly ramming his pickup truck into two men, killing one of them, after a dispute on the set of the movie "Straight Outta Compton." (Photo by DAVID MCNEW / AFP) (Photo credit should read DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images)

Suge Knight is currently behind bars in San Diego while serving a 28-year sentence for a manslaughter charge stemming from a hit-and-run incident in 2015. Prosecutors argued that Knight intentionally ran over local businessman Terry Carter because he was upset about being turned away from a meeting with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube for the movie Straight Outta Compton, earlier in the day. Knight, on the other hand, claimed to be the victim of an ambush and was fleeing for his life at the time. He ended up taking a plea deal in 2018.

While serving his sentence, Knight has begun hosting a podcast called Collect Call. He's been making numerous headlines for speaking on his history with Death Row and relationships with other rappers on the show.

