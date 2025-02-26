Suge Knight Blasts Snoop Dogg Via Prison Call During Ray J’s “VladTV” Interview

Recently, Suge Knight interrupted one of Ray J's interviews with DJ Vlad, dissing Snoop Dogg in the process.

It's no secret that Suge Knight isn't thrilled with Ray J these days. Earlier this month, the infamous record executive made some shocking allegations about him during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. He, for one, suggested that he could have had something to do with Whitney Houston's death. “She just used the term that Brandy’s little brother bringing me drugs and doing drugs with me,” he alleged. “Brandy’s little brother trying to kiss me and do drugs with me. Next thing you know, she’s dead.”

Knight's allegations didn't end there, however. He also alleged that Ray J said Snoop Dogg admitted to allegedly being involved in 2Pac's death. “Snoop was involved in killing Hip-Hop’s best all-time artist,” alleged in part. “You was involved in killing the best female vocalist that ever did it, Whitney Houston.” He went on, accusing Ray J of using controversy to try to boost his career. “To get your ratings to go up for Love & Hip Hop or whatever the f*ck that is, talk about that,” he said. “That alone speaks volumes.” 

Why Is Suge Knight Beefing With Ray J?

"Don’t go on nobody’s show talking about the real Death Row, 2Pac or myself. The reason why I said that is he wasn’t around then. To go on there and speak on stuff… Everybody throwing gossip, playing these games,” he also added. Knight's rant came shortly after Ray J got called out by his son Suge J Knight for comments he made about his family during a VladTV interview. Now, during another recent interview with DJ Vlad, the Love & Hip Hop star got an unexpected phone call.

During it, Knight scolded Ray J, tearing into him, Snoop Dogg, and more. In response, the performer affirmed his loyalty to Knight, noting how he signed his life rights back right away when they were signed over to him. "If it's family, it's family for life, period," he explained.

