Suge Knight Claims He Attacked Jermaine Dupri Over Money Owed For Bow Wow

Suge Knight is one of the most outsized personas in hip hop. He was the boogeyman of the 1990s, when Death Row Records reigned supreme. He was the man who allegedly held Vanilla Ice upside down over a balcony and intimidated Eazy-E. Suge Knight had leaned into this persona in his later years, especially in Art of Dialogue interviews. The former Death Row CEO actually tried to brandish his sordid reputation on a new episode. He claimed that he attacked producer Jermaine Dupri over money owed.

Dupri is not someone fans would typically associate with Suge Knight. Still, the prisoner said that he was compelled to step in when Dupri failed to may payments for rapper Bow Wow. The rapper made his name under Dupri, but eventually left and signed with Suge Knight. As luck would have it, Knight and Dupri ran into each other at a Fat Burger's. Suge Knight claims that he approached the producer and asked him to pay up for Bow Wow's contract. "I'mma tell you one more time, what's brackin," Knight recalls saying, as he allegedly hit Dupri in the side of the head.

Suge Knight Apologizes For Alleged Incident

The former Death Row honcho alleges he did not intend to hurt Dupri. Rather, he intended to frighten the producer. "It wasn't one of those... somebody get slapped so hard they slide down the street," he stated. "But it was something that made you get your attention." Knight claimed that a panicked Dupri called Joe Jackson in an attempt to straighten out the situation. Knight told Art of Dialogue that Joe Jackson was a good friend of his, and Jackson demanded that he not lay a finger on Dupri again. The former bodyguard agreed, but he alleges that he got around this by pouring a cup of coffee over the producer's head.