Suge Knight Goes Scorched Earth On Snoop Dogg Over Death Row "Flops"

There's absolutely no love lost between Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg. These two men will forever be linked due to their history work in the early 1990s. They do not like each other, though, and they have stopped pretending they ever did. Suge Knight has become a podcast fixture since getting locked up, and he has some strong words for Snoop after the rapper bought Death Row Records. The former felt the former CEO is jealous, and the latter claimed Snoop Dogg is doing a bad job.

Suge Knight aired out his feelings toward during a recent Art of Dialogue appearance. He felt Snoop Dogg had failed to restore Death Row Records to its former glory, despite the rapper's celebrity. "You said I’m mad because you bought Death Row," Knight said, addressing the Doggfather. "What you buy? Show me where y'all paid the money to buy it. Show me the paperwork, show me what you own." The controversial businessman then blasted Snoop for failing to move units like he did during Death Row's peak. "You trying to create something that Suge Knight created," he said. "Instead of making something big, you disappointed the world by making everything flops."

Suge Knight Snoop Dogg Beef

Suge Knight's most cutting criticism, however, was aimed at Snoop Dogg's own music. He pointed out that Snoop and Dr. Dre, another artist the ex-CEO has a checkered history with, dropped an album that essentially flopped. Missionary was billed as a spiritual sequel to Snoop's Death Row debut, Doggystyle, but it failed to sniff its predecessor's success. Suge Knight was audibly amused by this fact. "You and Dr. Dre got together, Andre says it's the best album he ever did in his whole life," Knight noted. "We couldn't tell because it came and went so fast."

Suge Knight and Snoop Dogg have been beefing since the late 90s. Snoop was publicly critical of Knight in the wake of Tupac's death. The dissent between the two men eventually led Snoop to sign a deal with a different label. The beef was briefly squashed in 2016, when Snoop Dogg told The Breakfast Club that he had a "cool" three hour conversation with Knight. Obviously, it didn't take. Suge Knight and Snoop are more critical of each other than ever. And with the latter running Death Row Records, Knight is not going to have any shortage of topics to complain about.