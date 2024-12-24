Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre "Missionary" Review

There's no producer that understands Snoop Dogg better than Dr. Dre. Together, they rediscover a synergy where Dre’s direction revitalizes Snoop’s performance, while Snoop pushes his own boundaries as an MC.

It’s been over 30 years since Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre struck gold with Doggystyle, a quintessential work in hip-hop history. Their chemistry blossomed during a pivotal era marked by seminal releases from East Coast giants like A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, and Nas. Despite this, Snoop and Dre left much to build upon after their initial success. Their creative partnership faltered following the decline of Death Row Records, with Dre departing to establish Aftermath under Interscope, where he cemented his legacy through artists like Eminem, 50 Cent, The Game, and Kendrick Lamar. Snoop, however, never strayed far from Dre’s orbit. Even during his stints with Star Trak and No Limit, the Compton producer remained a trusted collaborator, albeit no longer an exclusive one.

On Missionary, their first collaborative album in 32 years, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre tap into the current nostalgia-driven zeitgeist in a year when the West Coast dominates the commercial rap landscape. The influence they forged in the early ’90s still serves as a blueprint for Los Angeles’ hip-hop scene in 2024. However, neither seems particularly invested in evolving the regional sound they helped pioneer. Instead, Missionary emerges as hip-hop’s equivalent of stadium rock. Dr. Dre’s production leans heavily on live instrumentation and classic samples, complementing Snoop Dogg’s larger-than-life persona. Together, they rediscover a synergy where Dre’s direction revitalizes Snoop’s performance, while Snoop pushes his own boundaries as an MC.

Snoop Dogg sounds more invigorated than he has in years. His signature laid-back delivery combines with hardened lyricism, intricate rhyme schemes, and the earned confidence of a 30-plus-year career, making this one of his most compelling recent projects. Much of the credit belongs to Dr. Dre, whose brilliance as a producer lies in his ability to amplify his collaborators’ strengths. On Missionary, Dre draws from decades of Snoop’s artistry. Tracks like “Fire” nod to the reggae influences of Snoop Lion, enhanced by Cocoa Sarai’s intoxicating hook. Meanwhile, “Sticcy Situations” updates the G-Funk sound with grungy strings and slippery synths, effortlessly aligning with their classic M.O.

Despite these highlights, the album occasionally falls short of expectations. Part of the issue lies in Snoop’s inability to challenge Dre creatively in the same way Dre elevates Snoop. Dre’s production remains top-tier, but it often feels confined to a vacuum. In a recent interview with Complex, Dre admitted that Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly—which turns ten next year—was the last hip-hop album to inspire him. This perspective explains a certain staleness in Missionary’s approach to sampling. For instance, the interpolation of Pink Floyd’s “Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)” on “Hard Knocks” fails to live up to the gritty East Coast sophistication in the production. Similarly, tracks like “Another Part of Me” and “Last Dance with Mary Jane” rely on familiar samples that seem tailored to Gen X with the former including an appearance from Sting. While “Last Dance with Mary Jane” has potential as a 4:20 anthem, Jelly Roll’s feature feels more suited to the Christian TikTok niche.

Despite its missteps, Missionary feels like a victorious declaration of a 30-year career, a rarity in any genre. Tracks like “Shangri-La” highlight Snoop’s swagger as he raps, “S-N-Double-O-P, my name is the f**kin' equity/ N***a, never check for me unless you got a check for me.” Similarly, “Thank You” underscores his enduring importance to the West Coast. Despite Snoop’s humility, this album demands recognition for his contributions to hip-hop.