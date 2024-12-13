Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Deliver The Goods With New Album "Missionary"

It was worth the wait.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are the most iconic duo in hip hop history. They broke the mold with "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang" in 1992 and they haven't looked back. They've also managed to keep the bar for their collaborations astoundingly high. 2001 and Compton were musical triumphs. And now we have the long anticipated Missionary, the sequel to Snoop Dogg's debut, Doggystyle. Making a sequel to a classic is a daunting task, but Snoop and Dre manage to deliver the goods. Is it as good as their best material? Not really, but it's still excellent.

The album opener, "Fore Play," is a soulful and lush banger featuring BJ the Chicago Kid. It sets the table by establishing a laid back and G-Funk anchored sound. It works perfectly. The singles have been hit or miss, especially the Sting collaboration "Another Part of Me." Fortunately, the gimmickry is at a minimum throughout the album. Missionary plays it straight, while allowing Snoop Dogg to flex his chemistry with a ton of superstar guests. 50 Cent and Eminem shine on the posse cut "Gunz N Smoke," and Dr. Dre does his thing on his trio of guest verses. "Outta da Blue" is probably the standout cut in terms of Dre rhymes. Unlikely features also deliver, whether it be Jelly Roll or the late, great Tom Petty. Missionary can feel a bit like a kitchen sink album, sometimes, but the final product is a lot of fun.

Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Still Have The Magic Touch

