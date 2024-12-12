Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre's "Gin And Juice" Proves They Can Thrive In Any Era

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre go together like peanut butter and jelly. You can never separate the two, and they are an iconic pairing. They are also timeless and have excelled at any point in history as well. It's why their upcoming project, Missionary, will be a fun listening experience. Even though they aren't at the beginning of their careers anymore, their names and past works carry so much weight. Part of the reason for that is because of one of the most memorable hip-hop projects of all time, Doggystyle. Not too long ago, Snoop D-O-double-G's debut turned 31 years old, and still, it sounds extremely fresh.
That's thanks to the sounds of songs like "Gin and Juice," it's most popular track. The G-funk subgenre in general is so smooth and accessible that it can excel in so many scenarios. Whether it be at a party, kick back, or while just doing stuff around the house, the instrumentation utilized give it that endless replay factor. It's why this track and so many others on Doggystyle still ring off today. In a way, we hope that Missionary will give off that full circle moment type of feel. Even an improvement or update to their formula would make for a great time. The early reviews are suggesting that, so it sounds like we are headed for more excellence from the Dr. and Snoop.
"Gin And Juice" - Snoop Dogg
Quotable Lyrics:
With so much drama in the L-B-C
It's kind of hard bein' Snoop D-O-double-G
But I, somehow, some way
Keep comin' up with funky-a** s***, like, every single day
May I kick a little something (Yeah)
For the Gs and make a few ends (Yeah)