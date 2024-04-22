HARDY Puts Country Twang On The Classic Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Collab "Gin & Juice"

HARDY was absolutely stoked to interpolate a symbol of West Coast hip-hop.

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hardy gin & juicehardy gin & juice

Just a couple of months ago, two of the West Coast's most prominent rap figures Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre announced a new alcoholic beverage. Promotional videos for the perfectly named "Gin & Juice" rolled out in February, as each artist continues to create more avenues for themselves. It seems the drink is in the process of being rolled out still, according to The Source, and it is being distributed nationally through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. It is known to be the largest beverage distributor in the United States, so there is clearly a lot of support behind the spiked concoction.

Four flavors are available, including apricot, citrus, melon, and passionfruit and it is a premium gin-based cocktail. While Snoop and Dre will certainly not have too much trouble marketing it themselves, some extra exposure never hurts. The iconic G-funk duo has done just that, according to HipHopDX, as they have asked country singing star HARDY to give the drink a larger audience outside of hip-hop. The Mississippi native got the okay to recreate the rappers' essential track "Gin & Juice" with Southern flare.

Read More: Katt Williams Slept In Bulletproof Vest While The Illuminati Was “After Him,” Jaguar Wright Alleges

Listen To "Gin & Juice" By HARDY

HARDY told Complex that he was honored for this incredible offer. "I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I’m dropping my version of ‘Gin and Juice’ with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity." HARDY does a great job of flipping some memorable lines, as well as performing the hook. He even made sure to incorporate the iconic ringing synths into his version. Be sure to check out the two songs back-to-back with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Gin & Juice" by HARDY? Did the country star do Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg justice with this interpolation, why or why not? Do you think we are going to continue to see the melding of country and hip-hop more often going forward? Was this a smart marketing move by Dre and Snoop to ask HARDY to do this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

So much drama out in Tennessee
It's kinda hard bein' H-A-R-D-Y
But I somehow, someway
Keep comin' up with country-a** s*** like every single day
May I kick a little somethin'
For the G's and make a few M's?

Read More: Papoose's Rolls-Royce Video Has Fans Wondering Who's In The Passenger Seat

[Via] [Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
The WashSongsSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink "Gin & Juice": See Promo Videos5.7K
Pitbull's New Year's RevolutionSongsSnoop Dogg Admits Losing Grammy For “Gin & Juice” Hurt1.8K
Snoop Dogg Dr. Dre 2012 Coachella Valley Music &amp; Arts Festival - Day 3SongsSnoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Claim Top Spot On Rolling Stone's West Coast Rap Songs List2.8K
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Big Game After Party Celebrating The Release Of "Coming Home" By Usher And "Gin &amp; Juice" By Dre And Snoop At Encore Beach Club At Wynn Las VegasSongsDr. Dre Criticizes Snoop Dogg Over His Many Side Projects, He Reveals3.2K