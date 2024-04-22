HARDY Puts Country Twang On The Classic Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Collab "Gin & Juice"

Just a couple of months ago, two of the West Coast's most prominent rap figures Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre announced a new alcoholic beverage. Promotional videos for the perfectly named "Gin & Juice" rolled out in February, as each artist continues to create more avenues for themselves. It seems the drink is in the process of being rolled out still, according to The Source, and it is being distributed nationally through Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. It is known to be the largest beverage distributor in the United States, so there is clearly a lot of support behind the spiked concoction.

Four flavors are available, including apricot, citrus, melon, and passionfruit and it is a premium gin-based cocktail. While Snoop and Dre will certainly not have too much trouble marketing it themselves, some extra exposure never hurts. The iconic G-funk duo has done just that, according to HipHopDX, as they have asked country singing star HARDY to give the drink a larger audience outside of hip-hop. The Mississippi native got the okay to recreate the rappers' essential track "Gin & Juice" with Southern flare.

Listen To "Gin & Juice" By HARDY

HARDY told Complex that he was honored for this incredible offer. "I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I’m dropping my version of ‘Gin and Juice’ with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity." HARDY does a great job of flipping some memorable lines, as well as performing the hook. He even made sure to incorporate the iconic ringing synths into his version. Be sure to check out the two songs back-to-back with the links above.

Quotable Lyrics:

So much drama out in Tennessee

It's kinda hard bein' H-A-R-D-Y

But I somehow, someway

Keep comin' up with country-a** s*** like every single day

May I kick a little somethin'

For the G's and make a few M's?

