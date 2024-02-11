Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink "Gin & Juice": See Promo Videos

What better name to give to your newest extracurricular creation than one of your most definitive hits as two West Coast legends?

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre still have to release their collab album Missionary, but that's not slowing them down in other areas. Moreover, they just released some promotional material for their brand new alcoholic drink, "Gin & Juice," although we don't know much about the product, release timeline, distribution, and other areas. One of the clips shows off the can itself, and it looks like it will be available in melon, apricot, citrus, and passionfruit flavors. The other commercial shows the two West Coast legends recreating the iconic opening scene from Martin Scorsese's 1990 mob classic, Goodfellas. Hopefully the drink gets a pretty wide release, because so many folks out there want a taste of what Tha Doggfather was rapping about on his 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

Furthermore, it's no surprise that these hip-hop titans would eventually want to release a drink together, especially after everything they already did in the pop culture sphere. It also represents Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's massive reach in the entertainment and business worlds. For example, one of the most notable parts of U2's opening Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere was that the former Death Row duo showed up to party; no shade to Bono and the gang, though. It was just great to see them in an environment of success and notoriety for rap artists that they helped create.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg's "Gin & Juice" Promos: Watch

Of course, they are both quite busy individually as well, both in their personal lives and in their careers. For example, Snoop Dogg recently made big headlines, along with Master P, for their legal action against Walmart. Apparently, the company attempted to sabotage the Snoop Cereal brand, and they're currently in the opening stages of a legal battle to settle the matter. It's definitely not what we expected from 2024, but in this day and age, nothing's easy to predict.

Meanwhile, the star producer was honored, along with the rest of N.W.A., by the Grammys recently with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He wasn't there for the ceremony, but did pull up to the actual televised awards handout that weekend. We'll see where the road takes them next, and how much longer we'll have to wait for Missionary. For more news and the latest updates on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, stay up to date on HNHH.

