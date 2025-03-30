Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Rollin Down To Nashville To Open Still G.I.N. Cocktail Lounge

A high-end cocktail lounge infused with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's flair is about to make its mark on Nashville. Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is set to open on April 4 in the heart of Music City’s Lower Broadway, bringing a fresh alternative to the district’s country-heavy nightlife. Partnering with Nashville Live!, the iconic hip-hop duo is crafting an experience that blends their signature style with the city’s vibrant energy.

Housed in a four-story historic building, the lounge promises an elevated take on nightlife, combining Southern soul with the unmistakable essence of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s California roots. Unlike the many country-themed bars bearing the names of Nashville’s biggest stars, Still G.I.N. offers a different soundscape. Guests can expect a steady rotation of hip-hop, R&B, and funk, with live DJs and performances amplifying the atmosphere.

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s Still G.I.N.

The cocktail menu reflects the duo’s refined yet rebellious spirit. Signature drinks include the Platinum Negroni, the Bee’s Knees, the OG-OF, and the Nashville Nightcap. Each one blends top-shelf ingredients with a bold twist, mirroring the innovation that has defined Dre and Snoop’s decades-long careers. Nashville’s celebrity-backed bar scene is expanding beyond country music, with recent additions like Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ’s bar catering to rock fans. Still G.I.N. continues that trend, offering a new destination for partygoers seeking a different flavor in the Broadway nightlife.