Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Rollin Down To Nashville To Open Still G.I.N. Cocktail Lounge

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 323 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have created countless classics since the 90s. They reunited in 2024 to release their latest collab, Missionary.

A high-end cocktail lounge infused with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's flair is about to make its mark on Nashville. Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop is set to open on April 4 in the heart of Music City’s Lower Broadway, bringing a fresh alternative to the district’s country-heavy nightlife. Partnering with Nashville Live!, the iconic hip-hop duo is crafting an experience that blends their signature style with the city’s vibrant energy.

Housed in a four-story historic building, the lounge promises an elevated take on nightlife, combining Southern soul with the unmistakable essence of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s California roots. Unlike the many country-themed bars bearing the names of Nashville’s biggest stars, Still G.I.N. offers a different soundscape. Guests can expect a steady rotation of hip-hop, R&B, and funk, with live DJs and performances amplifying the atmosphere.

More: Snoop Dogg Debuts Mobile Game "Snoop Dogg's Rap Empire"

Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s Still G.I.N.

The cocktail menu reflects the duo’s refined yet rebellious spirit. Signature drinks include the Platinum Negroni, the Bee’s Knees, the OG-OF, and the Nashville Nightcap. Each one blends top-shelf ingredients with a bold twist, mirroring the innovation that has defined Dre and Snoop’s decades-long careers. Nashville’s celebrity-backed bar scene is expanding beyond country music, with recent additions like Jon Bon Jovi’s JBJ’s bar catering to rock fans. Still G.I.N. continues that trend, offering a new destination for partygoers seeking a different flavor in the Broadway nightlife.

Dre and Snoop are no strangers to the spirits industry. Last year, they introduced Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop, a canned cocktail inspired by their 1994 classic. In October, they followed up with the ultra-premium Still G.I.N., further solidifying their influence in the liquor space. Snoop has been making his presence known in Nashville, recently seen alongside country artist ERNEST. In January, the two teased an upcoming collaboration, fittingly titled "Gettin’ Gone." As Still G.I.N. prepares to open its doors, the fusion of hip-hop and country continues to take shape, proving that Nashville’s music scene is evolving in unexpected and exciting ways.

More: Snoop Dogg Files Trademark For His Own Hot Dog Brand "Snoop Doggs"
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Music Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre's "Missionary" Album Finally Gets A Release Date 3.6K
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Producers &amp; Engineers Wing 13th Annual GRAMMY Week Event Honoring Dr. Dre Music Dr. Dre Calls Out Artists For Using Multiple Producers On The Same Album 5.2K
Estevan Oriol/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg Honors Dr. Dre, Eminem & More As Rap Royalty 13.1K
hardy gin & juice Songs HARDY Puts Country Twang On The Classic Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Collab "Gin & Juice" 1487