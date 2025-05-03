Warren G Claims Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre Ghosted His Calls During Their Super Bowl Performance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1315 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Warren G Snoop Dogg Dr Dre Ghosted Calls Super Bowl Hip Hop News
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Rapper Warren G performs during the Los Angeles Rams game against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Warren G said he just wants to hang out with Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre again, and isn't asking them for anything more.

Warren G was the most recent guest on the Ugly Money podcast, which held a reflective and compelling moment for the G-funk pioneer. However, his recent comments about Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre are not the bitter or indignant industry tales you might hear in other situations.

Instead, Warren simply looked back on his relationship with the two and how he wishes they would reconnect more. "Snoop and Dre get down and they doing things," he remarked, per Complex. "And it's no diss to neither one of them or anything like that. But it's like, y'all could call Warren to come do a cameo or come hang out or something. I don't want no money or nothing from nobody. Just call me to be around."

Then, Warren G reflected on Dr. Dre and Snoop's 2022 Super Bowl, explaining that he got a ticket from the latter but wanted to go backstage. This was so he could show his son Olaijah Griffin around, who is a former NFL cornerback.

"I was trying to get downstairs, to get down in the back, 'cause I had my son with me and he was home from the NFL," he explained. "So I was like, 'I'm going to take my son down there so he could see Dre and see Snoop and everybody.' 'Cause he hadn't seen them, since he was in the NFL. So I couldn't even get backstage. I called everybody I knew. Nobody would answer their phones. I couldn't get backstage, none of that. I didn't give a f**k about performing, I just wanted to take my son down there to see all my folks and see everybody."

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Are Rolling Down To Nashville To Open "Still G.I.N." Cocktail Lounge

Are Warren G & Dr Dre Related?

When it comes to Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg's relationship, this is not the first time Warren has reflected on their bond. He recently recalled Snoop and Russell Simmons trying to get his masters back from Def Jam.

As three pillars of West Coast hip-hop, this trio has done a lot together in the past. Warren was one of many guests on his step-brother Dre and his friend Snoop's massive "Up In Smoke" tour back in 2000, and they have many collaborations, performance treks, partnerships, and family connections to their name.

Read More: Warren G Shuts Down Rumor That He Was Beaten Up By Dr. Dre

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
PepsiCo Celebrates SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park Partnership With First-Ever Tailgate For Venue's Construction Workers Music Warren G's Debut Album "Regulate...G Funk Era" Turns 29 610
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - The Roots Present Hip-Hop Presented By AT&amp;T U-verse Music Warren G Reflects On Performing With Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg On The "Up In Smoke" Tour 1027
Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Music Snoop Dogg Almost Signed Elsewhere Before Joining Dr. Dre 1268
Death Row Records At The Source Awards Music Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Labels Him A "Teacher, Mentor, Brother, Guardian," & More 444