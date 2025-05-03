Warren G was the most recent guest on the Ugly Money podcast, which held a reflective and compelling moment for the G-funk pioneer. However, his recent comments about Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre are not the bitter or indignant industry tales you might hear in other situations.

Instead, Warren simply looked back on his relationship with the two and how he wishes they would reconnect more. "Snoop and Dre get down and they doing things," he remarked, per Complex. "And it's no diss to neither one of them or anything like that. But it's like, y'all could call Warren to come do a cameo or come hang out or something. I don't want no money or nothing from nobody. Just call me to be around."

Then, Warren G reflected on Dr. Dre and Snoop's 2022 Super Bowl, explaining that he got a ticket from the latter but wanted to go backstage. This was so he could show his son Olaijah Griffin around, who is a former NFL cornerback.

"I was trying to get downstairs, to get down in the back, 'cause I had my son with me and he was home from the NFL," he explained. "So I was like, 'I'm going to take my son down there so he could see Dre and see Snoop and everybody.' 'Cause he hadn't seen them, since he was in the NFL. So I couldn't even get backstage. I called everybody I knew. Nobody would answer their phones. I couldn't get backstage, none of that. I didn't give a f**k about performing, I just wanted to take my son down there to see all my folks and see everybody."

Are Warren G & Dr Dre Related?

When it comes to Warren G, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg's relationship, this is not the first time Warren has reflected on their bond. He recently recalled Snoop and Russell Simmons trying to get his masters back from Def Jam.