Warren G Recalls Snoop Dogg & Russell Simmons' Unsuccessful Attempt To Get His Masters From Def Jam

Warren G still wants his masters.

Warren G says he once teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Russell Simmons in an attempt to convince Def Jam to let him regain his rights to his masters, but the move was unsuccessful. He recalled the attempt and discussed his frustration with the record label during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. “I reached out to ’em, sh*t me, Snoop [Snoop Dogg] and Russell [Russell Simmons] even tried to talk to the counsel and tried to make it happen,” Warren G revealed, as caught by AllHipHop. “They was like, ‘no’. It’s like damn. That’s just like a slap in the face.”

From there, he brought up how much he did for the record label and expressed his hope that perhaps they'll honor his wishes all these years later. “And that’s even like today, I’m like, I would think that they would talk to UMG, Def Jam, and say, ‘look, this dude did a lot for us,'” he continued. “He saved us. He got us out the red. Let’s reward him back, honor him and give him his masters. Let’s not make him wait another four years, let’s give it to ’em right now. Why juice me for the rest of the—y’all been juicing me for 30 years?”

Warren G Attends Snoop Dogg's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Warren G and Snoop Dogg attend the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere in the interview, Warren discussed the iconic Def Jam Vendetta video game series. He argued that a modern iteration of the game would be extremely successful. “And the thing is, is just, okay, chop it up,” he said. “Just chop it up. Give everybody a piece. Like say if you use five, maybe eight guys, chop that sh*t up.”

Warren G Speaks On Def Jam Contract