Warren G Recalls Snoop Dogg & Russell Simmons' Unsuccessful Attempt To Get His Masters From Def Jam

BYCole Blake291 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Warren G performs ahead of Snoop Dogg at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Aug. 23, 2023. © Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Warren G still wants his masters.

Warren G says he once teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Russell Simmons in an attempt to convince Def Jam to let him regain his rights to his masters, but the move was unsuccessful. He recalled the attempt and discussed his frustration with the record label during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev. “I reached out to ’em, sh*t me, Snoop [Snoop Dogg] and Russell [Russell Simmons] even tried to talk to the counsel and tried to make it happen,” Warren G revealed, as caught by AllHipHop. “They was like, ‘no’. It’s like damn. That’s just like a slap in the face.”

From there, he brought up how much he did for the record label and expressed his hope that perhaps they'll honor his wishes all these years later. “And that’s even like today, I’m like, I would think that they would talk to UMG, Def Jam, and say, ‘look, this dude did a lot for us,'” he continued. “He saved us. He got us out the red. Let’s reward him back, honor him and give him his masters. Let’s not make him wait another four years, let’s give it to ’em right now. Why juice me for the rest of the—y’all been juicing me for 30 years?”

Read More: Warren G Claims He Helped Snoop Dogg Avoid 2Pac Shooting

Warren G Attends Snoop Dogg's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Warren G and Snoop Dogg attend the ceremony honoring Snoop Dogg with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 19, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere in the interview, Warren discussed the iconic Def Jam Vendetta video game series. He argued that a modern iteration of the game would be extremely successful. “And the thing is, is just, okay, chop it up,” he said. “Just chop it up. Give everybody a piece. Like say if you use five, maybe eight guys, chop that sh*t up.”

Warren G Speaks On Def Jam Contract

Check out Warren's full comments on his relationship with Def Jam below. For now, he'll have to wait a few more years before the end of his deal. Be on the lookout for further updates on Warren G and Snoop Dogg on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Warren G Drop "Cali 2 Canada" To Perform Together On Their Upcoming Tour

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...