"Def Jam: Fight For Glory" Video Game Rumored To Be Releasing After Decades Of Anticipation

Rumors are circulating on social media that a new fighting video game titled, Def Jam: Fight For Glory, could be released in 2025. They stem from a report by Spotted News, which provides minimal concrete information. "Right now, details are thin on the ground. There’s no official release date or developer confirmation—just whispers of a 2025 launch," the outlet wrote. Regardless, the rumors still have social media talking.

When the rumors made their way to Reddit, fans had mixed reactions. Many doubted whether a modern selection of rappers would be as fun to use as those in the classic game. "I'm not gonna act like I'm up to date on the current rap game, but I honestly can't name a handful of rappers that would actually be worth it these days. Vendetta and FfNY were loaded, we were spoiled in the 90s/00s," one fan posted. Other users doubted the validity of the rumors. One fan wrote: "This isn't newsworthy. There's nothing to it, yeah we want a new def jam but this rumour is the lightest one yet. That was barely enough words to be called an article and it just boils down to 'we want it to happen!.' Can't even guess a developer? Google search shows articles back to at least 2021 talking about RUMORED NEW DEF JAM TITLE IN THE WORKS. We can't keep doing this to ourselves people."

DMX Performs During Def Jam's 30th Anniversary Concert

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 16: DMX Performs at the Def Jam Recordings 30th Anniversary Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 16, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

The latest rumor comes after Warren G expressed his hope for the future of the series back in October. Speaking with Bootleg Kev, he revealed that fans still mention it to him quite frequently. "People come up to me all the time, ‘You was one of the hardest muthaf**kas in the game,'" he said at the time, arguing that a modern iteration of the game would be extremely successful. “And the thing is, is just, okay, chop it up. Just chop it up. Give everybody a piece. Like say if you use five, maybe eight guys, chop that sh*t up.”