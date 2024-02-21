Joe Budden Theorizes Why Infamous Def Jam Video Game Hasn't Been Remade

Joe Budden believes corporate greed as well as other financial issues are getting in the way of a reboot of the iconic Def Jam Vendetta video game. He explained his take on the lack of an update for the 2003 game during a discussion with Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero on their podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn.

“I’m not involved in those talks but I imagine that would be the hold up," Budden explained. "Gaming is big. If the business is right, we should definitely do that. Music should have more of a presence in the video game world outside of n****s just going round your house for a 2K party or whatever.”

Read More: Def Jam Teases New Hip-Hop Fighting Game

Joe Budden Attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He further said: “It seems like they’re trying to redline this sh*t and keep it to themselves. If they gonna do that, then f*ck ’em, I’m not with it. But if they’re down to come talk [business]… They gotta get it right.” Budden isn't the only rapper who appeared in the original game that put forth a theory as to why a new version hasn't been made. Ice-T, who appeared in its sequel, Def Jam: Fight For NY, wrote on Twitter that artists weren't compensated fairly for the originals and this time around, things would have to be different. “Here’s the BIG problem.. I don’t think they paid ANY of us ANYTHING to be in that original game…," he previously said. "I know I didn’t get any type of substantial money. It was a situation where you didn’t want to be left OUT of the game. Well….. Yesterday’s price is not Today’s price..!”

Joe Budden On The Possible Return Of "Def Jam Vendetta"

Check out Budden's full comments on the potential for a rebooting of the Def Jam video game series above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Joe Budden on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ice-T Co-Signs Calls For "Def Jam: Fight For NY" Reboot

[Via]