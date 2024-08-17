LL Cool J Thinks Snoop Dogg Should Play Him In A Biopic

LL Cool J isn't particularly interested in a documentary or biopic on his life, but if it happens, he's got his casting choice.

Although LL Cool J is dropping a new album this year, he's also very content with reflecting on his legacy and impact within hip-hop from a retrospective stance. However, while he's happy to indulge in his career and in his legendary status in the game, he doesn't want to do all the steps that the industry would go through for an icon of his profile. Moreover, during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the New York MC revealed that he's not particularly interested in a biopic or documentary on his life. If it happens, though, he has a pretty comical, fitting, and curious answer to the question of who would play him.

"I’m open to it but I’m not gonna lie, it bores me a little bit," LL Cool J said of the prospect of a film based on his life and career. "I don’t know, I have mixed emotions about it, I don’t know, I just have a lot to do creatively and I feel like I could do a lot. It’s not that I’m against it. I’m open to doing a documentary, I’m open to the idea of doing a biopic but it just doesn’t excite me."

LL Cool J & Snoop Dogg At The 2nd Annual All Def Movie Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Rappers LL Cool J and Snoop Dogg present an award at the 2nd Annual All Def Movie Awards at Belasco Theatre on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Still, LL Cool J said that although this proposition slightly bores him, his career and life's trajectory is not uninteresting at all. "It’s kind of like me turning around in the mirror with my jeans on and looking at myself. I don’t know what that means, I don’t do that a lot," he added. In addition, LL also remarked on Snoop Dogg developing his own biographical film, and about how Tha Doggfather has expressed interest in doing the same for him. "Only under the condition that he actually plays me," he responded to this notion. "I need Snoop to be me in the biopic. You can produce it if you do that!"