LL COOL J & Saweetie Unite For Seductive Single "Proclivities"

LL COOL J is looking to go 3/3 on the singles front for his upcoming album as he drops "Proclivities" with Saweetie. Prior to this, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee put out "Passion" and "Saturday Night Special" with Rick Ross and Fat Joe. The New York legend had taken a lot of time to get The FORCE right and lately, he's been feeling that is a project worth hyping up. "We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion". So far, we have certainly been hearing the detailed approach from LL and Q. The previous tracks have been in our rotation consistently thanks to standout rapping and instrumentals that recapture the early days of hip-hop.