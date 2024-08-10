LL COOL J & Saweetie Unite For Seductive Single "Proclivities"

Saweetie over a Q-Tip is a surprise, but she bodies it.

LL COOL J is looking to go 3/3 on the singles front for his upcoming album as he drops "Proclivities" with Saweetie. Prior to this, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee put out "Passion" and "Saturday Night Special" with Rick Ross and Fat Joe. The New York legend had taken a lot of time to get The FORCE right and lately, he's been feeling that is a project worth hyping up. "We’re talking 14 tracks of straight fire, all crafted by myself and the one and only Q-Tip. When you listen to this album, you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing a whole new vibe, a whole new level of artistic passion". So far, we have certainly been hearing the detailed approach from LL and Q. The previous tracks have been in our rotation consistently thanks to standout rapping and instrumentals that recapture the early days of hip-hop.

When fans heard that LL COOL J would be working with Saweetie on a song, they weren't sure how it would sound. However, we are happy to report that the California femcee is able to put forth a pretty killer performance. She flexes her singing chops on the chorus which are highly sexual and steamy. She then effortlessly transitions right into her raunchy verse, keeping the sensual tension high. LL's verses carry a majority of the runtime, and both of their performances are backed by another winning instrumental from Q-Tip. Its smoky, grand, and it's just got an alluring quality to it. Fans can expect to have LL's new album, The FORCE, on September 6. Stream "Proclivities" and check out its accompanying music video below.

"Proclivities"- LL COOL J & Saweetie

