LL Cool J Unveils First Album In A Decade, "The FORCE," With Nas, Eminem & More Features

"The FORCE (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy)" is set to release later this year, and LL Cool J is more than ready to return.

"When it was done, I listened to it," LL Cool J previously said on The Breakfast Club about a scrapped version of this album that he recorded with 50 Cent , which was one of many abandoned ideas that eventually led to The FORCE. "I’m like, ‘It sounds good. I like the music, it sounds cool, but it ain’t me .' So, I ain’t put it out." Regardless, fans are excited to finally hear this record in full, including the Eminem collab that had previously leaked onto the Internet . Check out the full tracklist below and join us in eagerly counting down the days until September 6 is here.

Furthermore, other featured guests on this LL Cool J album consist of Snoop Dogg , Sona Jobarteh, Saweetie, Busta Rhymes , Nas, Eminem, Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., and Don Pablito. "[I was] going back to the drawing board and learning how to rap again," LL remarked about The FORCE's process to the Associated Press. The LeBrons, the Stephs, the Jordans and the Kobes, they all go back to the drawing board, they always try to make themselves better. I wasn’t trying to do trendy, and I wasn’t trying to recapture anything I did before."

LL Cool J's been teasing his comeback album for quite a while, and now we finally have a stronger idea of how it will shape up. Moreover, he recently announced his first full-length project in over a decade, The FORCE (Frequencies Of Real Creative Energy), set for a September 6 release date through Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group. Q-Tip handled a bulk of the production, and with 14 tracks and some big features, the " Passion " MC is gearing up for a pretty impactful and compelling drop. The aforementioned track is our second single from the project, following the Rick Ross and Fat Joe -assisted " Saturday Night Special ."

