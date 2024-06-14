LL Cool J Is Back And Better Than Ever On New Single "Saturday Night Special"

LL Cool J Saturday Night Special Cover ArtLL Cool J Saturday Night Special Cover Art
LL Cool J's first album in over a decade arrives this fall.

Late last week, LL Cool J announced that he'd finally be making a comeback with a new single, "Saturday Night Special." As if that wasn't enough exciting news for one day, the NYC legend also teased a new full-length project, which he expects to be ready by this fall. He didn't share too many more details about the album at the time, which does not yet have a name, though he promises to reveal features, a tracklist, and more once the release date gets closer. It'll be his first album in more than a decade, so it's safe to say that fans are eager to see what he has up his sleeve.

Based on the sound of "Saturday Night Special," however, it should be good. LL Cool J unveiled the new single today, complete with verses from Fat Joe and Rick Ross, as well as a simple yet impactful black and white accompanying music video. The bouncy, Q-Tip-produced track feels like a journey back in time and sees the rappers dissect street politics with impressive precision. On it, LL Cool J manages to send the message that he's back, focused, and sharper than ever.

LL Cool J Prepares To Unleash New Album

Quotable Lyrics:

So many different hustlers you meet in the game
Sh*t is cold, don't put your trust in 'em, let me explain

